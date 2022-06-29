First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

