First United Bank & Trust Buys 720 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $3,402,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 310,036 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $116.06. 114,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.