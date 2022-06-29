First United Bank & Trust Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.95. 64,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,205. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

