First United Bank & Trust Has $742,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of PRU traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,522. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

