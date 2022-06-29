First United Bank & Trust Has $981,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.08. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

