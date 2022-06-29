First United Bank & Trust Sells 162 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

