First United Bank & Trust Sells 333 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,490. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

