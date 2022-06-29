First United Bank & Trust Sells 526 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.