First United Bank & Trust Sells 65 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $212.88. 22,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

