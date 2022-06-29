First United Bank & Trust Sells 9,298 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,462. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

