Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 2,573 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 8.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Five Oceans Advisors owned about 5.66% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,966,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

