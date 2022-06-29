Five Oceans Advisors Buys Shares of 19,799 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 95,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

