Five Oceans Advisors Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $767.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

