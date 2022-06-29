Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 432 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $325,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ASML by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 92.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $490.41 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $461.85 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $200.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.37 and its 200 day moving average is $633.95.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

