Five Oceans Advisors Purchases New Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

