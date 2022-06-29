Five Oceans Advisors Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,635,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $460,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $67,874,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

RY stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.