Five Oceans Advisors Sells 86 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $365.63 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

