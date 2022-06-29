Five Oceans Advisors Takes $212,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

Shares of SPGI opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.31 and its 200 day moving average is $392.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

