Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.30

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and traded as high as $21.26. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 19,668 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $140.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

