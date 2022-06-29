Flux Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.06 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $101.61 million and $5.06 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00290363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00079598 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00068029 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 237,406,205 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

