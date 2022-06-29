ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

