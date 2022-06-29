ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,807 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 10.0% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 139,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 493,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after buying an additional 66,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

