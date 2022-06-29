ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $96.52 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

