Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,077 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

ENB stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.