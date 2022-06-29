Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after acquiring an additional 267,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74.

