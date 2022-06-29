Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,394,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

