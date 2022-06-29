Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.