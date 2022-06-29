Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 91,187 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.