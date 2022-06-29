Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $27,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

