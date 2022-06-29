Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 309.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

