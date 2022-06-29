Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

