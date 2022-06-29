Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 692,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh bought 19,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $489,252.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,518,744.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

