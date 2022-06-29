FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $7.13. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 7,516 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $780.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,450,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 671,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 565,434 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 506,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

