FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 44,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 31,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

