Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Million

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $194,277.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,595.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.15 or 0.20679638 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00181171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00082808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.