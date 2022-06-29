FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Issued By William Blair

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $13.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.03. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $13.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.67.

Shares of FDS opened at $376.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,277 shares of company stock worth $12,575,222. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

