Gather Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gather has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a market cap of $1.22 million and $233,191.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

