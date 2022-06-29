Gavin Lockyer Sells 2,335,723 Shares of Arafura Resources Limited (ASX:ARU) Stock

Arafura Resources Limited (ASX:ARU – Get Rating) insider Gavin Lockyer sold 2,335,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19), for a total value of A$649,330.99 ($450,924.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.89.
Arafura Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
