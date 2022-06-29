Gavin Lockyer Sells 2,335,723 Shares of Arafura Resources Limited (ASX:ARU) Stock

Arafura Resources Limited (ASX:ARU – Get Rating) insider Gavin Lockyer sold 2,335,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19), for a total value of A$649,330.99 ($450,924.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Get Arafura Resources alerts:

Arafura Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arafura Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company focuses on the production of rare earth products, such as neodymium-praseodymium and mixed middle-heavy rare earths oxides. Its principal project is the Nolans project, a rare earths-phosphate-uranium-thorium deposit that supplies neodymium and praseodymium products located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arafura Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arafura Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.