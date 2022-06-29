GCN Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $24,863.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028318 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00260631 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003365 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.