Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,634 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1,910.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

