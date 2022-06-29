Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

