Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 2.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $273.35 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.45.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.