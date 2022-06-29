Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 2.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.
Shares of IGV opened at $273.35 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.45.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
