Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $37.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,844 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 687.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.

