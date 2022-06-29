Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

