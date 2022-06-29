Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $77,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whelan Financial increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,384,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.