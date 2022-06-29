Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,383 shares of company stock worth $16,878,358. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

