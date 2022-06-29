Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 716 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $189.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.