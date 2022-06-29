Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in PG&E by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.