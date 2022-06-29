Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $453,555.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

