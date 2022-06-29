General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

General Mills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 76.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in General Mills by 34.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after buying an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

